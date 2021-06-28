Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal A venture of Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group has filed plans to build a 214-unit apartment project in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The development, at 1469 Hancock St, would consist of a 15-story...
Real Estate NJ Heritage Capital Management LLC is offering for sale the 126-unit apartment property at 210-214 Main St in Hackensack, NJ The Ridgewood, NJ, developer has hired Walker & Dunlop to market the property, which opened last year It is...
Charlotte Business Journal Ipex USA LLC has signed a lease for 200,213 square feet of industrial space in Charlotte, NC The Pineville, NC, company, a maker of piping and plastics, is taking its space at the Creekside Commerce Center on John Price...
Dallas Morning News Network Wireless Solutions LLC has leased a 129,511-square-foot office and industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Link Industrial Properties owns the building at 2040 McKenzie Drive Bradford Commercial Real...
The Real Deal A venture of Witnick Real Estate Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Real Estate Group has paid $235 million, or $1175 million/unit, for the 20-unit apartment property at 30 East 14th St in Manhattan It bought the five-story...
Bldup Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $24 million of financing against the 67-room 907 Main hotel in Cambridge, Mass A venture led by Hay Creek Hotels developed the property last year It includes a rooftop restaurant and 2,000-square-foot...
The Real Deal Harbor Group International has paid $54 million, or $319,527/unit, for the 169-unit Henry apartment property in Pomona, NY, about 35 miles north of Manhattan The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the complex, at 1 Crystal Hill...
The coronavirus pandemic impacted the hotel and retail sectors the hardest, but the office sector could be undergoing a seismic shift that even an improving economy might not benefit The distress is here and more is on its...
Dallas Business Journal The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, better known as the FDIC, has signed a lease for 163,005 square feet of office space in downtown Dallas The government agency is taking its space at Plaza at the Americas, with 109 million...