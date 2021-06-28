Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of 219 troubled CMBS loans with a balance of $34 billion were liquidated with losses last year That's the lowest annual volume since Trepp started keeping such records in...
Private-label CMBS issuance totaled $309 billion so far this year That's up from $265 billion a year earlier...
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, last month had added seven shopping malls to its list of non-core properties, bringing the number of malls in that category to nine Among the latest...
New York Post Two Sigma Investments is in the market to lease between 400,000 and 600,000 square feet of headquarters space in Manhattan The hedge fund plans on moving out of its current headquarters, at 100 and 101 Sixth Ave in the borough’s...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by just more than 4 percent last month, to $469 billion from $4885 billion in April, according to Trepp LLC It marked the eighth straight month that special servicing volumes...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late declined by 515 percent last month to $3349 billion, according to Trepp LLC That amounts to 617 percent of the $54304 billion universe the company...
Natixis has provided $1467 million of financing against 1155 F St NW, a 254,151-square-foot office building in the East End area of Washington, DC The floating-rate loan takes out existing debt, a $11457 million piece of which was securitized...