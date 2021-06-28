Log In or Subscribe to read more
A group of banks led by Valley National Bank has provided $94 million of financing for the construction of a 403-unit apartment property at 55 Union St in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ The group included Bank Hapoalim of Israel, Abanca USA of...
Thorofare Capital Inc, an alternative lender that last year made a concerted effort to expand its East Coast lending activity by opening an office in New York, is doubling down on those plans It’s opened an office in Miami, which will serve as...
YS Developers has lined up $63 million of construction financing for the 151-unit apartment project at 322 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY SCALE Lending provided the loan YS, a New York company led by Simon Kaufman, plans to complete the 14-story...
Bldup Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $24 million of financing against the 67-room 907 Main hotel in Cambridge, Mass A venture led by Hay Creek Hotels developed the property last year It includes a rooftop restaurant and 2,000-square-foot...
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Allianz Life Insurance Co has provided $575 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, of the...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $185 million of financing against the 782,921-square-foot office building at 437 Madison Ave in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of the William Kaufman Organization...
Square Mile Capital Management has made a $75 million preferred-equity investment in a 1,046-room select-service hotel development in Manhattan’s Times Square area McSam Hotel Group, a Great Neck, NY, developer, already has broken ground on...
Rent collections at professionally managed apartment properties finished last month at a 946 percent rate, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker That’s a 04 percentage-point drop from the 95 percent...