Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group has filed plans to build a 176-unit apartment complex in Miami Beach, Fla Plans for the eight-story project, which has been proposed for a 187-acre development site at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of LeCesse Development Corp has sold the 500 Ocean Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $105 million, or about $307,918/unit The Altamonte Springs, Fla, company sold the six-story property, at 101 South...
Mount Auburn Multifamily has formed a venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge to make preferred equity investments in ground-up apartment development projects in certain high-growth markets throughout the country Details of the venture weren’t...
HIG Realty Partners has provided $103 million of construction financing for the Pointe on Westshore, a 444-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The property was developed by Index Investment Group of Jupiter, Fla, which was represented in the...
Denver Business Journal Beacon Capital Partners has agreed to pay $60 million, or $625/sf, for the Circa Building, a 96,000-square-foot office building in Denver The Boston investment manager acquired the property from a venture of Broad Street...
Office Properties Income Trust has paid $195 million, or $56372/sf, for Twelve24, a 345,917-square-foot office building in Dunwoody, Ga, about 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta The Newton, Mass, REIT, which was formed three years ago through...
Real Estate NJ Heritage Capital Management LLC is offering for sale the 126-unit apartment property at 210-214 Main St in Hackensack, NJ The Ridgewood, NJ, developer has hired Walker & Dunlop to market the property, which opened last year It is...
A group of banks led by Valley National Bank has provided $94 million of financing for the construction of a 403-unit apartment property at 55 Union St in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ The group included Bank Hapoalim of Israel, Abanca USA of...
Optimus Properties LLC has secured $52 million of financing against Roxsan Medical Tower, a 58,000-square-foot medical-office building in Beverly Hills, Calif The loan, which pays a 329 percent coupon, allowed the Los Angeles investor to retire $42...