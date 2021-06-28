Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Beacon Capital Partners has agreed to pay $60 million, or $625/sf, for the Circa Building, a 96,000-square-foot office building in Denver The Boston investment manager acquired the property from a venture of Broad Street...
Office Properties Income Trust has paid $195 million, or $56372/sf, for Twelve24, a 345,917-square-foot office building in Dunwoody, Ga, about 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta The Newton, Mass, REIT, which was formed three years ago through...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group has filed plans to build a 214-unit apartment project in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The development, at 1469 Hancock St, would consist of a 15-story...
Real Estate NJ Atlantic Health System has signed a lease to fully occupy a 533,000-square-foot medical-office complex in Morristown, NJ The health system previously had occupied about 93 percent of the property’s space Harrison Real Estate...
San Antonio Business Journal SPG has bought the 281-unit Riverhaus Creekside apartment complex in New Braunfels, Texas, 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The New Jersey company bought the property, which sits on 10 acres at 580 Creekside Way, from...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Patrinely Group LLC and USAA has sold Aspen Lake Three, a 128,990-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The four-story property, at 10355 Pecan Park Blvd, is...
Chicago Tribune Office Properties Income Trust has agreed to pay $357 million, or $67742/sf, for 1K Fulton, a 527,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market district The Newton, Mass, REIT is buying the property from American...
Commercial Observer Peak Management has paid $383 million, or $202,646/unit, for the 189-unit Windsor Commons Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Milford Mill, Md The Royal Oak, Mich, multifamily specialist bought the property from the Kamson Corp...
Commercial Observer Nuveen Real Estate has paid $110 million, or $301,370/unit, for the 365-unit Mallory Square apartment property in Rockville, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Washington, DC The Chicago company bought the complex from Woodfield...