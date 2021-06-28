Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Beacon Capital Partners has agreed to pay $60 million, or $625/sf, for the Circa Building, a 96,000-square-foot office building in Denver The Boston investment manager acquired the property from a venture of Broad Street...
Office Properties Income Trust has paid $195 million, or $56372/sf, for Twelve24, a 345,917-square-foot office building in Dunwoody, Ga, about 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta The Newton, Mass, REIT, which was formed three years ago through...
Real Estate NJ Heritage Capital Management LLC is offering for sale the 126-unit apartment property at 210-214 Main St in Hackensack, NJ The Ridgewood, NJ, developer has hired Walker & Dunlop to market the property, which opened last year It is...
San Antonio Business Journal SPG has bought the 281-unit Riverhaus Creekside apartment complex in New Braunfels, Texas, 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The New Jersey company bought the property, which sits on 10 acres at 580 Creekside Way, from...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Patrinely Group LLC and USAA has sold Aspen Lake Three, a 128,990-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The four-story property, at 10355 Pecan Park Blvd, is...
Commercial Observer Peak Management has paid $383 million, or $202,646/unit, for the 189-unit Windsor Commons Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Milford Mill, Md The Royal Oak, Mich, multifamily specialist bought the property from the Kamson Corp...
Commercial Observer Nuveen Real Estate has paid $110 million, or $301,370/unit, for the 365-unit Mallory Square apartment property in Rockville, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Washington, DC The Chicago company bought the complex from Woodfield...
Boston Properties Inc has paid $100 million, or $65359/sf, for two life-sciences buildings with a combined 153,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Boston REIT bought the properties from Montana Avenue Capital Partners LLC of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Wharton Industrial Trust has sold a recently-completed vacant warehouse in Plant City, Fla, for $485 million, or about $9510/sf Lexington Realty Trust, a New York REIT, bought the 510,000-square-foot industrial property,...