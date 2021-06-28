Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Atlantic Health System has signed a lease to fully occupy a 533,000-square-foot medical-office complex in Morristown, NJ The health system previously had occupied about 93 percent of the property’s space Harrison Real Estate...
Real Estate NJ Heritage Capital Management LLC is offering for sale the 126-unit apartment property at 210-214 Main St in Hackensack, NJ The Ridgewood, NJ, developer has hired Walker & Dunlop to market the property, which opened last year It is...
A group of banks led by Valley National Bank has provided $94 million of financing for the construction of a 403-unit apartment property at 55 Union St in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ The group included Bank Hapoalim of Israel, Abanca USA of...
Denver Business Journal Southern Land Co has broken ground on a 385-unit apartment project in Northglenn, Colo, about 14 miles north of Denver The Nashville, Tenn, developer expects units to be ready next year The property, at 1801 East 120th Ave,...
Red Development has broken ground on the Grove, a $300 million mixed-use project that will total more than 750,000 square feet in Phoenix The local developer is building the property in two phases on a 15-acre site at the corner of 44th Street and...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Swerdlow Group and SJM Partners has broken ground on the 19-story Sawyer’s Walk mixed-use project in Miami The 250,000-square-foot property is being built on 344 acres at 249 NW Sixth St...
YS Developers has lined up $63 million of construction financing for the 151-unit apartment project at 322 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY SCALE Lending provided the loan YS, a New York company led by Simon Kaufman, plans to complete the 14-story...
Multi Housing News Reva Development Partners is welcoming the first tenants to Avere on Duane, a 48-unit apartment property in Glen Ellyn, Ill The four-story property sits at 427 Duane St, about 25 miles from Chicago It has one- and two-bedrooms...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has started work on 1550 on the Green, a 375,000-square-foot office building in downtown Houston Plans for the 28-story project, at 1550 Lamar St, include 7,000 sf of retail space, a...