Crain’s New York Business Phipps Houses has obtained $217 million of construction financing for the first phase of the 1,150-unit Atlantic Chestnut affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The New York City Department of Housing Preservation...
Charlotte Business Journal Madison Capital Group is breaking ground this fall on Madison County Farms, a 266-unit apartment property in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Antioch, Tenn The Charlotte, NC, company recently acquired a 14-acre site for the...
Latigo Group has raised a total of $833 million of capital to develop the Infield Apartments, with 384 units on a former county-owned softball field in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Los Angeles developer, which has five projects...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has proposed developing High Point 67 Logistics Center, with more than 2 million square feet of industrial space in Cedar Hill, Texas The two-building project is being planned for a development site along US Route...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group has filed plans to build a 176-unit apartment complex in Miami Beach, Fla Plans for the eight-story project, which has been proposed for a 187-acre development site at...
Chicago Business Journal Community Builders has proposed developing the 207-unit Assemble Chicago affordable-housing building in Chicago The Boston nonprofit is planning the $102 million development for a vacant lot at Van Buren Street and Plymouth...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group has filed plans to build a 214-unit apartment project in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The development, at 1469 Hancock St, would consist of a 15-story...
Real Estate NJ Atlantic Health System has signed a lease to fully occupy a 533,000-square-foot medical-office complex in Morristown, NJ The health system previously had occupied about 93 percent of the property’s space Harrison Real Estate...
Real Estate NJ Heritage Capital Management LLC is offering for sale the 126-unit apartment property at 210-214 Main St in Hackensack, NJ The Ridgewood, NJ, developer has hired Walker & Dunlop to market the property, which opened last year It is...