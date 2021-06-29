Log In or Subscribe to read more
Latigo Group has raised a total of $833 million of capital to develop the Infield Apartments, with 384 units on a former county-owned softball field in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Los Angeles developer, which has five projects...
Dallas Business Journal The Meritex Co has bought a three-building industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Minneapolis company purchased the property, at 4400, 4450 and 4500 West Walnut Hill Road, from an affiliate of Hines of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group has filed plans to build a 176-unit apartment complex in Miami Beach, Fla Plans for the eight-story project, which has been proposed for a 187-acre development site at...
Chicago Business Journal Community Builders has proposed developing the 207-unit Assemble Chicago affordable-housing building in Chicago The Boston nonprofit is planning the $102 million development for a vacant lot at Van Buren Street and Plymouth...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group has filed plans to build a 214-unit apartment project in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The development, at 1469 Hancock St, would consist of a 15-story...
A group of banks led by Valley National Bank has provided $94 million of financing for the construction of a 403-unit apartment property at 55 Union St in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ The group included Bank Hapoalim of Israel, Abanca USA of...
San Antonio Business Journal SPG has bought the 281-unit Riverhaus Creekside apartment complex in New Braunfels, Texas, 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The New Jersey company bought the property, which sits on 10 acres at 580 Creekside Way, from...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Patrinely Group LLC and USAA has sold Aspen Lake Three, a 128,990-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The four-story property, at 10355 Pecan Park Blvd, is...
Denver Business Journal Southern Land Co has broken ground on a 385-unit apartment project in Northglenn, Colo, about 14 miles north of Denver The Nashville, Tenn, developer expects units to be ready next year The property, at 1801 East 120th Ave,...