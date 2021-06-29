Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for apartment properties increased in May by 12 percent, driving the 078 percent increase in overall commercial property prices, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pensam Capital has sold Axis at One Pine, a 204-unit apartment property in Plantation, Fla, for $46 million, or about $225,490/unit The Miami company bought the complex from KPC Properties of Fort...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has purchased the Port 95 Industrial Park, a three-building complex totaling 142,039 square feet in Dania Beach, Fla, for $2459 million, or about $17312/sf Merrill Industrial Center was the seller...
Charlotte Business Journal Madison Capital Group is breaking ground this fall on Madison County Farms, a 266-unit apartment property in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Antioch, Tenn The Charlotte, NC, company recently acquired a 14-acre site for the...
Dallas Business Journal The Meritex Co has bought a three-building industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Minneapolis company purchased the property, at 4400, 4450 and 4500 West Walnut Hill Road, from an affiliate of Hines of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group has filed plans to build a 176-unit apartment complex in Miami Beach, Fla Plans for the eight-story project, which has been proposed for a 187-acre development site at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of LeCesse Development Corp has sold the 500 Ocean Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $105 million, or about $307,918/unit The Altamonte Springs, Fla, company sold the six-story property, at 101 South...
South Florida Business Journal Monarch Alternative Capital has bought a majority stake in Citigroup Center, an 812,525-square-foot office building in Miami The New York investor purchased the stake from Tourmaline Capital Partners of Stamford, Conn,...
Mount Auburn Multifamily has formed a venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge to make preferred equity investments in ground-up apartment development projects in certain high-growth markets throughout the country Details of the venture weren’t...