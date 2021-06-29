Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has proposed developing High Point 67 Logistics Center, with more than 2 million square feet of industrial space in Cedar Hill, Texas The two-building project is being planned for a development site along US Route...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of LeCesse Development Corp has sold the 500 Ocean Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $105 million, or about $307,918/unit The Altamonte Springs, Fla, company sold the six-story property, at 101 South...
South Florida Business Journal Monarch Alternative Capital has bought a majority stake in Citigroup Center, an 812,525-square-foot office building in Miami The New York investor purchased the stake from Tourmaline Capital Partners of Stamford, Conn,...
Mount Auburn Multifamily has formed a venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge to make preferred equity investments in ground-up apartment development projects in certain high-growth markets throughout the country Details of the venture weren’t...
Denver Business Journal Beacon Capital Partners has agreed to pay $60 million, or $625/sf, for the Circa Building, a 96,000-square-foot office building in Denver The Boston investment manager acquired the property from a venture of Broad Street...
Office Properties Income Trust has paid $195 million, or $56372/sf, for Twelve24, a 345,917-square-foot office building in Dunwoody, Ga, about 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta The Newton, Mass, REIT, which was formed three years ago through...
Real Estate NJ Heritage Capital Management LLC is offering for sale the 126-unit apartment property at 210-214 Main St in Hackensack, NJ The Ridgewood, NJ, developer has hired Walker & Dunlop to market the property, which opened last year It is...
San Antonio Business Journal SPG has bought the 281-unit Riverhaus Creekside apartment complex in New Braunfels, Texas, 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The New Jersey company bought the property, which sits on 10 acres at 580 Creekside Way, from...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Patrinely Group LLC and USAA has sold Aspen Lake Three, a 128,990-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The four-story property, at 10355 Pecan Park Blvd, is...