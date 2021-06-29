Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pensam Capital has sold Axis at One Pine, a 204-unit apartment property in Plantation, Fla, for $46 million, or about $225,490/unit The Miami company bought the complex from KPC Properties of Fort...
South Florida Business Journal Investments Ltd has paid $46 million, or about $216,981/unit, for the 212-unit Deerfield Beach Apartments in Deerfield Beach, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer bought the property, which sits on a 142-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has purchased the Port 95 Industrial Park, a three-building complex totaling 142,039 square feet in Dania Beach, Fla, for $2459 million, or about $17312/sf Merrill Industrial Center was the seller...
Dallas Business Journal The Meritex Co has bought a three-building industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Minneapolis company purchased the property, at 4400, 4450 and 4500 West Walnut Hill Road, from an affiliate of Hines of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of LeCesse Development Corp has sold the 500 Ocean Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $105 million, or about $307,918/unit The Altamonte Springs, Fla, company sold the six-story property, at 101 South...
South Florida Business Journal Monarch Alternative Capital has bought a majority stake in Citigroup Center, an 812,525-square-foot office building in Miami The New York investor purchased the stake from Tourmaline Capital Partners of Stamford, Conn,...
Mount Auburn Multifamily has formed a venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge to make preferred equity investments in ground-up apartment development projects in certain high-growth markets throughout the country Details of the venture weren’t...
Denver Business Journal Beacon Capital Partners has agreed to pay $60 million, or $625/sf, for the Circa Building, a 96,000-square-foot office building in Denver The Boston investment manager acquired the property from a venture of Broad Street...
Office Properties Income Trust has paid $195 million, or $56372/sf, for Twelve24, a 345,917-square-foot office building in Dunwoody, Ga, about 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta The Newton, Mass, REIT, which was formed three years ago through...