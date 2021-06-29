Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dwight Capital has provided $345 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 254-unit Central Park Estates apartment property in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Mich The loan allowed...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has proposed developing High Point 67 Logistics Center, with more than 2 million square feet of industrial space in Cedar Hill, Texas The two-building project is being planned for a development site along US Route...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group has filed plans to build a 176-unit apartment complex in Miami Beach, Fla Plans for the eight-story project, which has been proposed for a 187-acre development site at...
South Florida Business Journal Monarch Alternative Capital has bought a majority stake in Citigroup Center, an 812,525-square-foot office building in Miami The New York investor purchased the stake from Tourmaline Capital Partners of Stamford, Conn,...
Mount Auburn Multifamily has formed a venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge to make preferred equity investments in ground-up apartment development projects in certain high-growth markets throughout the country Details of the venture weren’t...
Chicago Business Journal Community Builders has proposed developing the 207-unit Assemble Chicago affordable-housing building in Chicago The Boston nonprofit is planning the $102 million development for a vacant lot at Van Buren Street and Plymouth...
HIG Realty Partners has provided $103 million of construction financing for the Pointe on Westshore, a 444-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The property was developed by Index Investment Group of Jupiter, Fla, which was represented in the...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group has filed plans to build a 214-unit apartment project in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The development, at 1469 Hancock St, would consist of a 15-story...
A group of banks led by Valley National Bank has provided $94 million of financing for the construction of a 403-unit apartment property at 55 Union St in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ The group included Bank Hapoalim of Israel, Abanca USA of...