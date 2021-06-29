Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal A venture of Quaker Lane Capital and Turnbridge Equities is planning to develop a 160,000-square-foot office and life-sciences building in Malden, Mass, about seven miles north of Boston The Malden City Council recently...
Crain’s New York Business Phipps Houses has obtained $217 million of construction financing for the first phase of the 1,150-unit Atlantic Chestnut affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The New York City Department of Housing Preservation...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pensam Capital has sold Axis at One Pine, a 204-unit apartment property in Plantation, Fla, for $46 million, or about $225,490/unit The Miami company bought the complex from KPC Properties of Fort...
South Florida Business Journal Investments Ltd has paid $46 million, or about $216,981/unit, for the 212-unit Deerfield Beach Apartments in Deerfield Beach, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer bought the property, which sits on a 142-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has purchased the Port 95 Industrial Park, a three-building complex totaling 142,039 square feet in Dania Beach, Fla, for $2459 million, or about $17312/sf Merrill Industrial Center was the seller...
Latigo Group has raised a total of $833 million of capital to develop the Infield Apartments, with 384 units on a former county-owned softball field in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Los Angeles developer, which has five projects...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has proposed developing High Point 67 Logistics Center, with more than 2 million square feet of industrial space in Cedar Hill, Texas The two-building project is being planned for a development site along US Route...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group has filed plans to build a 176-unit apartment complex in Miami Beach, Fla Plans for the eight-story project, which has been proposed for a 187-acre development site at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of LeCesse Development Corp has sold the 500 Ocean Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $105 million, or about $307,918/unit The Altamonte Springs, Fla, company sold the six-story property, at 101 South...