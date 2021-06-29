Log In or Subscribe to read more
Latigo Group has raised a total of $833 million of capital to develop the Infield Apartments, with 384 units on a former county-owned softball field in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Los Angeles developer, which has five projects...
South Florida Business Journal Monarch Alternative Capital has bought a majority stake in Citigroup Center, an 812,525-square-foot office building in Miami The New York investor purchased the stake from Tourmaline Capital Partners of Stamford, Conn,...
Mount Auburn Multifamily has formed a venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge to make preferred equity investments in ground-up apartment development projects in certain high-growth markets throughout the country Details of the venture weren’t...
HIG Realty Partners has provided $103 million of construction financing for the Pointe on Westshore, a 444-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The property was developed by Index Investment Group of Jupiter, Fla, which was represented in the...
A group of banks led by Valley National Bank has provided $94 million of financing for the construction of a 403-unit apartment property at 55 Union St in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ The group included Bank Hapoalim of Israel, Abanca USA of...
Optimus Properties LLC has secured $52 million of financing against Roxsan Medical Tower, a 58,000-square-foot medical-office building in Beverly Hills, Calif The loan, which pays a 329 percent coupon, allowed the Los Angeles investor to retire $42...
Thorofare Capital Inc, an alternative lender that last year made a concerted effort to expand its East Coast lending activity by opening an office in New York, is doubling down on those plans It’s opened an office in Miami, which will serve as...
YS Developers has lined up $63 million of construction financing for the 151-unit apartment project at 322 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY SCALE Lending provided the loan YS, a New York company led by Simon Kaufman, plans to complete the 14-story...
Bldup Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $24 million of financing against the 67-room 907 Main hotel in Cambridge, Mass A venture led by Hay Creek Hotels developed the property last year It includes a rooftop restaurant and 2,000-square-foot...