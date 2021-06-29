Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Terramar Retail Centers is offering for sale the 100,064-square-foot Osborne Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro, Md The Newport Beach, Calif, company has hired JLL to market the retail property, which Terramar had bought...
Real Estate NJ Atlantic Health System has signed a lease to fully occupy a 533,000-square-foot medical-office complex in Morristown, NJ The health system previously had occupied about 93 percent of the property’s space Harrison Real Estate...
Commercial Observer Peak Management has paid $383 million, or $202,646/unit, for the 189-unit Windsor Commons Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Milford Mill, Md The Royal Oak, Mich, multifamily specialist bought the property from the Kamson Corp...
Commercial Observer Nuveen Real Estate has paid $110 million, or $301,370/unit, for the 365-unit Mallory Square apartment property in Rockville, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Washington, DC The Chicago company bought the complex from Woodfield...
Charlotte Business Journal Ipex USA LLC has signed a lease for 200,213 square feet of industrial space in Charlotte, NC The Pineville, NC, company, a maker of piping and plastics, is taking its space at the Creekside Commerce Center on John Price...
Dallas Morning News Network Wireless Solutions LLC has leased a 129,511-square-foot office and industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Link Industrial Properties owns the building at 2040 McKenzie Drive Bradford Commercial Real...
Philadelphia Business Journal GI Partners has paid $79 million, or $55668/sf, for the 141,913-square-foot life-sciences building at 3701 Market St in Philadelphia The San Francisco real estate investment company bought the eight-story property from...
Washington Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $48 million, or about $30067/sf, for McLearen Center, a 159,644-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va The Cleveland company bought the property from Lexington Realty Trust, a...
The coronavirus pandemic impacted the hotel and retail sectors the hardest, but the office sector could be undergoing a seismic shift that even an improving economy might not benefit The distress is here and more is on its...