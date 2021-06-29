Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Peloton has signed a lease for 84,000 square feet at Hampton Gateway, a 159,000-sf industrial building in Capitol Heights, Md A venture of Pinkard Group and Columbia Real Estate Management delivered the warehouse last month Its remaining...
Commercial Observer Peak Management has paid $383 million, or $202,646/unit, for the 189-unit Windsor Commons Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Milford Mill, Md The Royal Oak, Mich, multifamily specialist bought the property from the Kamson Corp...
Commercial Observer Nuveen Real Estate has paid $110 million, or $301,370/unit, for the 365-unit Mallory Square apartment property in Rockville, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Washington, DC The Chicago company bought the complex from Woodfield...
Philadelphia Business Journal GI Partners has paid $79 million, or $55668/sf, for the 141,913-square-foot life-sciences building at 3701 Market St in Philadelphia The San Francisco real estate investment company bought the eight-story property from...
Washington Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $48 million, or about $30067/sf, for McLearen Center, a 159,644-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va The Cleveland company bought the property from Lexington Realty Trust, a...
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust is offering for sale the 670,000-square-foot development site at 93-30 93rd St in Queens, NY The New York REIT has hired JLL to market the site, which could fetch about $85 million The site is best suited for a...
The Real Deal Apartment Income REIT is offering for sale a portfolio of 12 properties with a total of 556 units in Manhattan The Denver REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the portfolio, with an asking price of $250 million, or...
Washington Business Journal Finmarc Management Inc has paid $336 million, or $168/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot Park East Corporate Center in Chantilly, Va The seller was not disclosed The three-building office property, at 14150, 14048 and 13990...
Bisnow Elm Street Development has filed plans to build a 280-unit apartment project at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Buckman Road in Alexandria, Va The McLean, Va, company is under contract to buy the five-acre site, which previously had...