Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal INDUS Realty Trust Inc has bought the 395,520-square-foot Lightstone Logistics Center in Charlotte, NC, for $42 million, or about $10619/sf The Bloomfield, Conn, REIT, formerly known as Griffin Industrial Realty Inc,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Tricera Capital, New England Development and Rockpoint Group has paid $607 million, or about $27591/sf, for One Clearlake Centre, a 220,000-square-foot office building in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A...
LightWater Capital Investments has paid $323 million, or just more than $117,000/unit, for the 276-unit Tucker Square apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker, Ga The Lakewood, NJ, investor, co-founded and led by Meir Fried and Joe Wasser,...
San Antonio Business Journal Navistar Inc is planning to start construction soon on a 206,000-square-foot industrial project in San Antonio that will house its new Advanced Technology Center The Lisle, Ill, truck manufacturer is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Red River Distribution has more than doubled the amount of headquarters space it occupies in suburban Dallas The transport and logistics company is leasing 133,500 square feet at 3401 Garden Brook Drive in Farmers Branch,...
Dallas Morning News Robinson Weeks Partners has filed plans to build a 410,000-square-foot industrial project in Dallas The Atlanta developer will start construction later this year at 4501 Cleveland Road, near Bonnie View Road It’s being...
Staley Point Capital has partnered with Bain Capital Real Estate to pay $345 million, or $256/sf, for the 135,000-square-foot industrial property at 2700 California St in Torrance, Calif The property long had been occupied by Edelbrock LLC, an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The GSH Group has paid $628 million, or $196,250/unit, for the 320-unit Preserve at Spring Lake apartment property in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about nine miles north of Orlando, Fla The Clawson, Mich,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for apartment properties increased in May by 12 percent, driving the 078 percent increase in overall commercial property prices, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price...