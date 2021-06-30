Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $75 million of financing against the 359-unit apartment property at 300 East 34th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Kibel Co of New York, to retire $53 million of existing...
Chicago Tribune Five Iron Golf, which offers golf lessons and an indoor golf simulator, is planning to open a second location in Chicago, at 11,000 square feet it’s leased at the Block 37 shopping mall The retailer already operates a location...
San Francisco Chronicle Levi Strauss & Co has renewed its lease for 355,000 square feet at the Levi’s Plaza office building in San Francisco The lease is the largest in San Francisco since the coronavirus pandemic struck The jeans company...
Dallas Business Journal Red River Distribution has more than doubled the amount of headquarters space it occupies in suburban Dallas The transport and logistics company is leasing 133,500 square feet at 3401 Garden Brook Drive in Farmers Branch,...
Bisnow Peloton has signed a lease for 84,000 square feet at Hampton Gateway, a 159,000-sf industrial building in Capitol Heights, Md A venture of Pinkard Group and Columbia Real Estate Management delivered the warehouse last month Its remaining...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Quaker Lane Capital and Turnbridge Equities is planning to develop a 160,000-square-foot office and life-sciences building in Malden, Mass, about seven miles north of Boston The Malden City Council recently...
Crain’s New York Business Phipps Houses has obtained $217 million of construction financing for the first phase of the 1,150-unit Atlantic Chestnut affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The New York City Department of Housing Preservation...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group has filed plans to build a 214-unit apartment project in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The development, at 1469 Hancock St, would consist of a 15-story...
Real Estate NJ Atlantic Health System has signed a lease to fully occupy a 533,000-square-foot medical-office complex in Morristown, NJ The health system previously had occupied about 93 percent of the property’s space Harrison Real Estate...