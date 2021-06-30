Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield is considering departing the 156,282 square feet of office space that serves as its Manhattan headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas Toby Dodd, the brokerage’s Tri-State president, told...
Chicago Tribune Five Iron Golf, which offers golf lessons and an indoor golf simulator, is planning to open a second location in Chicago, at 11,000 square feet it’s leased at the Block 37 shopping mall The retailer already operates a location...
San Francisco Chronicle Levi Strauss & Co has renewed its lease for 355,000 square feet at the Levi’s Plaza office building in San Francisco The lease is the largest in San Francisco since the coronavirus pandemic struck The jeans company...
San Antonio Business Journal Navistar Inc is planning to start construction soon on a 206,000-square-foot industrial project in San Antonio that will house its new Advanced Technology Center The Lisle, Ill, truck manufacturer is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Two limited liability companies have sold a pair of flex-warehouse properties in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, for an undisclosed price The properties are the 68,043-square-foot Shady Trail Business Center, at...
Dallas Morning News Robinson Weeks Partners has filed plans to build a 410,000-square-foot industrial project in Dallas The Atlanta developer will start construction later this year at 4501 Cleveland Road, near Bonnie View Road It’s being...
Bisnow Peloton has signed a lease for 84,000 square feet at Hampton Gateway, a 159,000-sf industrial building in Capitol Heights, Md A venture of Pinkard Group and Columbia Real Estate Management delivered the warehouse last month Its remaining...
Dallas Business Journal The Meritex Co has bought a three-building industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Minneapolis company purchased the property, at 4400, 4450 and 4500 West Walnut Hill Road, from an affiliate of Hines of...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has proposed developing High Point 67 Logistics Center, with more than 2 million square feet of industrial space in Cedar Hill, Texas The two-building project is being planned for a development site along US Route...