Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield is considering departing the 156,282 square feet of office space that serves as its Manhattan headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas Toby Dodd, the brokerage’s Tri-State president, told...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Quaker Lane Capital and Turnbridge Equities is planning to develop a 160,000-square-foot office and life-sciences building in Malden, Mass, about seven miles north of Boston The Malden City Council recently...
Crain’s New York Business Phipps Houses has obtained $217 million of construction financing for the first phase of the 1,150-unit Atlantic Chestnut affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The New York City Department of Housing Preservation...
Dwight Capital has provided $345 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 254-unit Central Park Estates apartment property in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Mich The loan allowed...
Latigo Group has raised a total of $833 million of capital to develop the Infield Apartments, with 384 units on a former county-owned softball field in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Los Angeles developer, which has five projects...
South Florida Business Journal Monarch Alternative Capital has bought a majority stake in Citigroup Center, an 812,525-square-foot office building in Miami The New York investor purchased the stake from Tourmaline Capital Partners of Stamford, Conn,...
Mount Auburn Multifamily has formed a venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge to make preferred equity investments in ground-up apartment development projects in certain high-growth markets throughout the country Details of the venture weren’t...
HIG Realty Partners has provided $103 million of construction financing for the Pointe on Westshore, a 444-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The property was developed by Index Investment Group of Jupiter, Fla, which was represented in the...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group has filed plans to build a 214-unit apartment project in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The development, at 1469 Hancock St, would consist of a 15-story...