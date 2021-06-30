Log In or Subscribe to read more
Wells Fargo Bank and Credit Suisse have provided $335 million of financing against a fully-leased portfolio of 11 office properties with 17 million square feet in six states The properties are owned by Strategic Office Partners, a venture formed...
Charlotte Business Journal INDUS Realty Trust Inc has bought the 395,520-square-foot Lightstone Logistics Center in Charlotte, NC, for $42 million, or about $10619/sf The Bloomfield, Conn, REIT, formerly known as Griffin Industrial Realty Inc,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Tricera Capital, New England Development and Rockpoint Group has paid $607 million, or about $27591/sf, for One Clearlake Centre, a 220,000-square-foot office building in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $75 million of financing against the 359-unit apartment property at 300 East 34th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Kibel Co of New York, to retire $53 million of existing...
LightWater Capital Investments has paid $323 million, or just more than $117,000/unit, for the 276-unit Tucker Square apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker, Ga The Lakewood, NJ, investor, co-founded and led by Meir Fried and Joe Wasser,...
Dallas Business Journal Two limited liability companies have sold a pair of flex-warehouse properties in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, for an undisclosed price The properties are the 68,043-square-foot Shady Trail Business Center, at...
Staley Point Capital has partnered with Bain Capital Real Estate to pay $345 million, or $256/sf, for the 135,000-square-foot industrial property at 2700 California St in Torrance, Calif The property long had been occupied by Edelbrock LLC, an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The GSH Group has paid $628 million, or $196,250/unit, for the 320-unit Preserve at Spring Lake apartment property in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about nine miles north of Orlando, Fla The Clawson, Mich,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for apartment properties increased in May by 12 percent, driving the 078 percent increase in overall commercial property prices, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price...