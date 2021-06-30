Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal INDUS Realty Trust Inc has bought the 395,520-square-foot Lightstone Logistics Center in Charlotte, NC, for $42 million, or about $10619/sf The Bloomfield, Conn, REIT, formerly known as Griffin Industrial Realty Inc,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Tricera Capital, New England Development and Rockpoint Group has paid $607 million, or about $27591/sf, for One Clearlake Centre, a 220,000-square-foot office building in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A...
LightWater Capital Investments has paid $323 million, or just more than $117,000/unit, for the 276-unit Tucker Square apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker, Ga The Lakewood, NJ, investor, co-founded and led by Meir Fried and Joe Wasser,...
Dallas Business Journal Two limited liability companies have sold a pair of flex-warehouse properties in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, for an undisclosed price The properties are the 68,043-square-foot Shady Trail Business Center, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The GSH Group has paid $628 million, or $196,250/unit, for the 320-unit Preserve at Spring Lake apartment property in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about nine miles north of Orlando, Fla The Clawson, Mich,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for apartment properties increased in May by 12 percent, driving the 078 percent increase in overall commercial property prices, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pensam Capital has sold Axis at One Pine, a 204-unit apartment property in Plantation, Fla, for $46 million, or about $225,490/unit The Miami company bought the complex from KPC Properties of Fort...
South Florida Business Journal Investments Ltd has paid $46 million, or about $216,981/unit, for the 212-unit Deerfield Beach Apartments in Deerfield Beach, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer bought the property, which sits on a 142-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has purchased the Port 95 Industrial Park, a three-building complex totaling 142,039 square feet in Dania Beach, Fla, for $2459 million, or about $17312/sf Merrill Industrial Center was the seller...