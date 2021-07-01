Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $595 million, or $216,363/unit, for the 275-unit Royal Athena apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
Commercial Observer Post Brothers has received $178 million of financing against the 404-unit Piazza apartment property in Philadelphia Natixis provided a $1349 million senior mortgage, while Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $431 million...
Lynd Co has paid $84 million, or $122,807/unit, for two apartment properties with a total of 684 units in suburban Houston The San Antonio apartment owner bought the two properties – the 372-unit Paramount at Kingwood in Humble, Texas, and the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $86 million of mortgage financing against the soon-to-be-finished Ray Hotel Delray Beach, with 141 rooms in South Florida The loan allowed the property’s developer, Menin Development Inc of Palm Beach, Fla, to...
Commercial Observer Metropolitan Commercial Bank has provided $32 million of financing against two charter schools in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Barone Management owns the properties, the New Dawn Charter High School II and...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter School has signed a lease to fully occupy the 124,000-square-foot building that’s under development at 400 West 219th St in Manhattan Bolivar Development is building the eight-story property, which is expected...
Dallas Business Journal Work is expected to start in September on the Southton Lofts, a 239-unit apartment complex in San Antonio A venture that includes Waypoint Development of Dallas, 3LB Equites of Roanoke, Texas, and San Antonio investor Stuart...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JT Capital has paid $29 million, or $224,806/unit, for the 129-unit Q at Maitland apartment property in Maitland, Fla, about eight miles north of Orlando, Fla The Austin, Texas, multifamily specialist...