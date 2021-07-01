Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $595 million, or $216,363/unit, for the 275-unit Royal Athena apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
Lynd Co has paid $84 million, or $122,807/unit, for two apartment properties with a total of 684 units in suburban Houston The San Antonio apartment owner bought the two properties – the 372-unit Paramount at Kingwood in Humble, Texas, and the...
Charlotte Business Journal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $72 million, or about $243,243/unit, for the 296-unit Brookson Resident Flats in Huntersville, NC, about 13 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Chicago investment manager, an affiliate of TIAA,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Douglas Pike Associates has sold Atrium West, a 99,870-square-foot office building in Sunrise, Fla, for $121 million, or about $12116/sf The West Palm Beach, Fla, company sold the property, which sits...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Crow Holdings has paid $11175 million, or about $302,846/unit, for the Alta Congress apartment complex in Delray Beach, Fla The Dallas company purchased the 369-unit property from a company managed by...
MHCommercial Real Estate Fund has paid $2025 million, or $200/sf, for 9000 Town Center Parkway, a 101,312-square-foot office building in Lakewood Ranch, Fla The fund, sponsored by NAI/Merin Hunter Codman of West Palm Beach, Fla, partnered with...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties with a combined 1,358 units in the Dallas area The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Dallas investor acquired the 522-unit Verandas at Timberglen in Dallas and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JT Capital has paid $29 million, or $224,806/unit, for the 129-unit Q at Maitland apartment property in Maitland, Fla, about eight miles north of Orlando, Fla The Austin, Texas, multifamily specialist...