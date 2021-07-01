Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $595 million, or $216,363/unit, for the 275-unit Royal Athena apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
Commercial Observer Post Brothers has received $178 million of financing against the 404-unit Piazza apartment property in Philadelphia Natixis provided a $1349 million senior mortgage, while Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $431 million...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $86 million of mortgage financing against the soon-to-be-finished Ray Hotel Delray Beach, with 141 rooms in South Florida The loan allowed the property’s developer, Menin Development Inc of Palm Beach, Fla, to...
Charlotte Business Journal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $72 million, or about $243,243/unit, for the 296-unit Brookson Resident Flats in Huntersville, NC, about 13 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Chicago investment manager, an affiliate of TIAA,...
South Florida Business Journal Pebb Enterprises has bought the 61,188-square-foot office building at 1801 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1835 million A company managed by Michael Mammon of Thornhill, Ontario, was the seller Avison...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Douglas Pike Associates has sold Atrium West, a 99,870-square-foot office building in Sunrise, Fla, for $121 million, or about $12116/sf The West Palm Beach, Fla, company sold the property, which sits...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Crow Holdings has paid $11175 million, or about $302,846/unit, for the Alta Congress apartment complex in Delray Beach, Fla The Dallas company purchased the 369-unit property from a company managed by...
MHCommercial Real Estate Fund has paid $2025 million, or $200/sf, for 9000 Town Center Parkway, a 101,312-square-foot office building in Lakewood Ranch, Fla The fund, sponsored by NAI/Merin Hunter Codman of West Palm Beach, Fla, partnered with...