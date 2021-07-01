Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $595 million, or $216,363/unit, for the 275-unit Royal Athena apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
Lynd Co has paid $84 million, or $122,807/unit, for two apartment properties with a total of 684 units in suburban Houston The San Antonio apartment owner bought the two properties – the 372-unit Paramount at Kingwood in Humble, Texas, and the...
South Florida Business Journal Pebb Enterprises has bought the 61,188-square-foot office building at 1801 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1835 million A company managed by Michael Mammon of Thornhill, Ontario, was the seller Avison...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Douglas Pike Associates has sold Atrium West, a 99,870-square-foot office building in Sunrise, Fla, for $121 million, or about $12116/sf The West Palm Beach, Fla, company sold the property, which sits...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Crow Holdings has paid $11175 million, or about $302,846/unit, for the Alta Congress apartment complex in Delray Beach, Fla The Dallas company purchased the 369-unit property from a company managed by...
MHCommercial Real Estate Fund has paid $2025 million, or $200/sf, for 9000 Town Center Parkway, a 101,312-square-foot office building in Lakewood Ranch, Fla The fund, sponsored by NAI/Merin Hunter Codman of West Palm Beach, Fla, partnered with...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties with a combined 1,358 units in the Dallas area The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Dallas investor acquired the 522-unit Verandas at Timberglen in Dallas and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JT Capital has paid $29 million, or $224,806/unit, for the 129-unit Q at Maitland apartment property in Maitland, Fla, about eight miles north of Orlando, Fla The Austin, Texas, multifamily specialist...