Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $595 million, or $216,363/unit, for the 275-unit Royal Athena apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
Lynd Co has paid $84 million, or $122,807/unit, for two apartment properties with a total of 684 units in suburban Houston The San Antonio apartment owner bought the two properties – the 372-unit Paramount at Kingwood in Humble, Texas, and the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $86 million of mortgage financing against the soon-to-be-finished Ray Hotel Delray Beach, with 141 rooms in South Florida The loan allowed the property’s developer, Menin Development Inc of Palm Beach, Fla, to...
Commercial Observer Metropolitan Commercial Bank has provided $32 million of financing against two charter schools in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Barone Management owns the properties, the New Dawn Charter High School II and...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of a 108-unit apartment project at 202 East 23rd St in Manhattan JLL arranged the loan SMA Equities, which is constructing the 20-story building,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JT Capital has paid $29 million, or $224,806/unit, for the 129-unit Q at Maitland apartment property in Maitland, Fla, about eight miles north of Orlando, Fla The Austin, Texas, multifamily specialist...
Wells Fargo Bank and Credit Suisse have provided $335 million of financing against a fully-leased portfolio of 11 office properties with 17 million square feet in six states The properties are owned by Strategic Office Partners, a venture formed...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $75 million of financing against the 359-unit apartment property at 300 East 34th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Kibel Co of New York, to retire $53 million of existing...