PCCP LLC has provided $76 million of financing to fund Sares Regis Group’s $96 million, or $321,070/unit, purchase of the 299-unit AVA Cortez Hill apartment property in downtown San Diego Sares Regis bought the 15-story building, on a 14-acre...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Greystar Real Estate Partners has plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Ga The building is being planned for a nine-acre parking lot site, at 3175 Satellite Blvd, near the Gwinnett...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has sold the 104,000-square-foot Stateline Logistics Center in Fort Mill, SC, for $133 million, or about $12788/sf GID Industrial bought the property, which opened last year and is about 615 percent...
Charlotte Business Journal Magnolia Development Co has proposed building a mixed-use project on an 84-acre site in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC Plans for the property, off Davidson-Concord Road, call for 376 apartment units, 71...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $595 million, or $216,363/unit, for the 275-unit Royal Athena apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
Lynd Co has paid $84 million, or $122,807/unit, for two apartment properties with a total of 684 units in suburban Houston The San Antonio apartment owner bought the two properties – the 372-unit Paramount at Kingwood in Humble, Texas, and the...
Charlotte Business Journal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $72 million, or about $243,243/unit, for the 296-unit Brookson Resident Flats in Huntersville, NC, about 13 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Chicago investment manager, an affiliate of TIAA,...
South Florida Business Journal Pebb Enterprises has bought the 61,188-square-foot office building at 1801 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1835 million A company managed by Michael Mammon of Thornhill, Ontario, was the seller Avison...