Hartford Business Journal A partnership of Corridor Ventures and Lex-Laz LLC has broken ground on a 292-unit apartment project in West Hartford, Conn The property, which is being built on a 21-acre development site on One Park Road, formerly had...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners has proposed building three warehouses in Haslet, Texas, about 17 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The industrial project is being built on a speculative basis at the southeast corner of Avondale Haslet...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Greystar Real Estate Partners has plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Ga The building is being planned for a nine-acre parking lot site, at 3175 Satellite Blvd, near the Gwinnett...
Charlotte Business Journal Magnolia Development Co has proposed building a mixed-use project on an 84-acre site in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC Plans for the property, off Davidson-Concord Road, call for 376 apartment units, 71...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $86 million of mortgage financing against the soon-to-be-finished Ray Hotel Delray Beach, with 141 rooms in South Florida The loan allowed the property’s developer, Menin Development Inc of Palm Beach, Fla, to...
Commercial Observer Metropolitan Commercial Bank has provided $32 million of financing against two charter schools in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Barone Management owns the properties, the New Dawn Charter High School II and...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter School has signed a lease to fully occupy the 124,000-square-foot building that’s under development at 400 West 219th St in Manhattan Bolivar Development is building the eight-story property, which is expected...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of a 108-unit apartment project at 202 East 23rd St in Manhattan JLL arranged the loan SMA Equities, which is constructing the 20-story building,...