Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Radian Group Inc is offering for sublease the 173,738 square feet of office space it occupies at 1500 Market St in Philadelphia The mortgage insurance company is moving to 550 East Swedesford Road in the Philadelphia...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has paid $1215 million for two apartment properties with a combined 504 units in suburban Charlotte, NC The Dallas REIT paid $58 million, or $241,667/unit, for the 240-unit...
Boston Business Journal DivcoWest has broken ground on a 375,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Cambridge, Mass The San Francisco investment manager expects to complete the project in early 2023 The 10-story property, at 441 Morgan Ave, will...
Hartford Business Journal A partnership of Corridor Ventures and Lex-Laz LLC has broken ground on a 292-unit apartment project in West Hartford, Conn The property, which is being built on a 21-acre development site on One Park Road, formerly had...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners has proposed building three warehouses in Haslet, Texas, about 17 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The industrial project is being built on a speculative basis at the southeast corner of Avondale Haslet...
PCCP LLC has provided $76 million of financing to fund Sares Regis Group’s $96 million, or $321,070/unit, purchase of the 299-unit AVA Cortez Hill apartment property in downtown San Diego Sares Regis bought the 15-story building, on a 14-acre...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Greystar Real Estate Partners has plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Ga The building is being planned for a nine-acre parking lot site, at 3175 Satellite Blvd, near the Gwinnett...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has sold the 104,000-square-foot Stateline Logistics Center in Fort Mill, SC, for $133 million, or about $12788/sf GID Industrial bought the property, which opened last year and is about 615 percent...
Memphis Business Journal Front Street Capital has paid $269 million, or about $17355/sf, for the 155,000-square-foot office building at 860 Ridge Lake Blvd in Memphis, Tenn The Winston-Salem, NC, private equity real estate company purchased the...