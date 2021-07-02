Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners has proposed building three warehouses in Haslet, Texas, about 17 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The industrial project is being built on a speculative basis at the southeast corner of Avondale Haslet...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Greystar Real Estate Partners has plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Ga The building is being planned for a nine-acre parking lot site, at 3175 Satellite Blvd, near the Gwinnett...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has sold the 104,000-square-foot Stateline Logistics Center in Fort Mill, SC, for $133 million, or about $12788/sf GID Industrial bought the property, which opened last year and is about 615 percent...
Memphis Business Journal Front Street Capital has paid $269 million, or about $17355/sf, for the 155,000-square-foot office building at 860 Ridge Lake Blvd in Memphis, Tenn The Winston-Salem, NC, private equity real estate company purchased the...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $86 million of mortgage financing against the soon-to-be-finished Ray Hotel Delray Beach, with 141 rooms in South Florida The loan allowed the property’s developer, Menin Development Inc of Palm Beach, Fla, to...
Charlotte Business Journal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $72 million, or about $243,243/unit, for the 296-unit Brookson Resident Flats in Huntersville, NC, about 13 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Chicago investment manager, an affiliate of TIAA,...
South Florida Business Journal Pebb Enterprises has bought the 61,188-square-foot office building at 1801 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1835 million A company managed by Michael Mammon of Thornhill, Ontario, was the seller Avison...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Douglas Pike Associates has sold Atrium West, a 99,870-square-foot office building in Sunrise, Fla, for $121 million, or about $12116/sf The West Palm Beach, Fla, company sold the property, which sits...