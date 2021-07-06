Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc has taken control of the 581-room Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, against which it had provided a $20 million junior mezzanine loan in 2015 The property had...
Charlotte Business Journal J Forrest Development is breaking ground on Aug 1 on The Oliver at Tom Hunter, a 222-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The developer last week bought the project’s seven-acre development site, on Gloryland...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $67 million, or $319,048/unit, for the 210-unit Gramercy at Town Center apartment property in Columbia, Md The Washington, DC, multifamily specialist bought the property...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Group has purchased The Archer, a 304-unit apartment complex in Acworth, Ga, about 32 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, for $76 million, or $250,000/unit The New York investment manager bought the four-story...
South Florida Business Journal Harbor Group International has sold the 700-unit City Center on 7th Apartments in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $22265 million, or about $318,071/unit The Norfolk, Va, investment manager sold the complex, which was built in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Foundry Commercial has paid $18 million, or about $12386/sf, for the 145,331-square-foot industrial building at 9300 NW 13th St in Miami The Orlando, Fla, company bought the warehouse property from a...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 75,808-square-foot warehouse property at 1840 NW 16th St in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1461 million, or about $19272/sf Group III International of Pompano Beach bought...
Multi Housing News UDR Inc has paid $170 million, or about $656,370/unit, for the 259-unit Brio Apartments in Bellevue, Wash The Denver REIT purchased the property from Su Development of Bellevue, which had built it using $656 million of...
Silicon Valley Business Journal LinkedIn Corp has paid $323 million, or $1,122/sf, for a two-building office complex totaling 287,644 square feet in Sunnyvale, Calif The social media company bought the property, at 950, 1000 and 1020 West Maude Ave,...