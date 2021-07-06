Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 75,808-square-foot warehouse property at 1840 NW 16th St in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1461 million, or about $19272/sf Group III International of Pompano Beach bought...
Commercial Observer Greenpoint Landing Associates has secured $170 million of construction financing for the development of a 373-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY A venture of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has provided $265 million of financing against two apartment properties, one completed and one under development, in Queens, NY Starwood Capital and BMO Harris provided a $225 million loan against the 481-unit Parkhill...
Commercial Observer Ladder Capital has provided $20 million of financing against 26,000 square feet of retail condominium space at the 71-unit Prime LIC residential condo building at 22-43 Jackson Ave in Queens, NY Newmark arranged the fixed-rate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lynd Co has paid $408 million, or $174,359/unit, for the 234-unit Parc Place apartment property in Miami The San Antonio multifamily specialist bought the complex from Coastline Management Group of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $595 million, or $216,363/unit, for the 275-unit Royal Athena apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
Commercial Observer Post Brothers has received $178 million of financing against the 404-unit Piazza apartment property in Philadelphia Natixis provided a $1349 million senior mortgage, while Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $431 million...
Lynd Co has paid $84 million, or $122,807/unit, for two apartment properties with a total of 684 units in suburban Houston The San Antonio apartment owner bought the two properties – the 372-unit Paramount at Kingwood in Humble, Texas, and the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $86 million of mortgage financing against the soon-to-be-finished Ray Hotel Delray Beach, with 141 rooms in South Florida The loan allowed the property’s developer, Menin Development Inc of Palm Beach, Fla, to...