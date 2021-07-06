Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal J Forrest Development is breaking ground on Aug 1 on The Oliver at Tom Hunter, a 222-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The developer last week bought the project’s seven-acre development site, on Gloryland...
Commercial Observer Greenpoint Landing Associates has secured $170 million of construction financing for the development of a 373-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY A venture of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and...
Commercial Property Executive CenterPoint Properties has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 19 million square feet in Joliet, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Chicago developer is building the properties at 4300 and 3301...
Bisnow Insight Property Group is planning to build a 555-unit apartment project on the site of a former Macy’s store in Arlington, Va The Arlington multifamily developer is under contract to buy the store, at 685 North Glebe Road in the...
Boston Business Journal DivcoWest has broken ground on a 375,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Cambridge, Mass The San Francisco investment manager expects to complete the project in early 2023 The 10-story property, at 441 Morgan Ave, will...
Hartford Business Journal A partnership of Corridor Ventures and Lex-Laz LLC has broken ground on a 292-unit apartment project in West Hartford, Conn The property, which is being built on a 21-acre development site on One Park Road, formerly had...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners has proposed building three warehouses in Haslet, Texas, about 17 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The industrial project is being built on a speculative basis at the southeast corner of Avondale Haslet...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Greystar Real Estate Partners has plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Ga The building is being planned for a nine-acre parking lot site, at 3175 Satellite Blvd, near the Gwinnett...
Charlotte Business Journal Magnolia Development Co has proposed building a mixed-use project on an 84-acre site in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC Plans for the property, off Davidson-Concord Road, call for 376 apartment units, 71...