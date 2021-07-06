Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Group has purchased The Archer, a 304-unit apartment complex in Acworth, Ga, about 32 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, for $76 million, or $250,000/unit The New York investment manager bought the four-story...
South Florida Business Journal Harbor Group International has sold the 700-unit City Center on 7th Apartments in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $22265 million, or about $318,071/unit The Norfolk, Va, investment manager sold the complex, which was built in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Foundry Commercial has paid $18 million, or about $12386/sf, for the 145,331-square-foot industrial building at 9300 NW 13th St in Miami The Orlando, Fla, company bought the warehouse property from a...
Commercial Observer Greenpoint Landing Associates has secured $170 million of construction financing for the development of a 373-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY A venture of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has provided $265 million of financing against two apartment properties, one completed and one under development, in Queens, NY Starwood Capital and BMO Harris provided a $225 million loan against the 481-unit Parkhill...
Commercial Observer Ladder Capital has provided $20 million of financing against 26,000 square feet of retail condominium space at the 71-unit Prime LIC residential condo building at 22-43 Jackson Ave in Queens, NY Newmark arranged the fixed-rate...
Multi Housing News UDR Inc has paid $170 million, or about $656,370/unit, for the 259-unit Brio Apartments in Bellevue, Wash The Denver REIT purchased the property from Su Development of Bellevue, which had built it using $656 million of...
Silicon Valley Business Journal LinkedIn Corp has paid $323 million, or $1,122/sf, for a two-building office complex totaling 287,644 square feet in Sunnyvale, Calif The social media company bought the property, at 950, 1000 and 1020 West Maude Ave,...
San Antonio Business Journal Acme Development has sold The Heights at Converse, a 200-unit apartment complex in the San Antonio suburb of Converse, Texas The Tiburon, Calif, developer sold the property, at 7855 Kitty Hawk Drive, to Investors...