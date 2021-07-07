Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Metro 1 has lined up $728 million of construction financing for the Wynwood 29 mixed-use project in Miami Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark...
The Real Deal A venture of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Silverstein Properties has acquired the stake it didn’t already own in 1177 Sixth Ave, a 1 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The deal values...
Jacksonville Business Journal Robbins Real Estate has paid $354 million, or about $240,816/unit, for the SoBA Apartments, a 147-unit property in Jacksonville, Fla Catalyst Development Partners sold the four-story complex, which opened last year at...
Triangle Business Journal Stockbridge Real Estate and Edgewater Ventures have bought a 116,882-square-foot industrial property in suburban Raleigh, NC, for $136 million, or about $11636/sf The venture bought the property, which sits on 137 acres at...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $155 million, or about $16848/sf, for Champlin Marketplace, a 92,000-square-foot shopping center in Champlin, Minn The New York REIT purchased the retail property from an...
LA Biz S3D Partners has lined up $27 million of construction financing for the 64-room Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the loan S3D is building the seven-story property at 1525 North Cahuenga Blvd, which is about...
FCP has sold the 206-unit Tree Top Apartments in Raleigh, NC, to Bridge Investment Group for $315 million, or $152,913/unit FCP, a Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager had purchased the 49-year-old property, at 1328 Steinbeck Drive, eight years ago...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc has taken control of the 581-room Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, against which it had provided a $20 million junior mezzanine loan in 2015 The property had...
Gold Block Ventures has secured $275 million of financing against Promenade at New Town, a 225-unit multifamily property in the St Louis suburb of St Charles, Mo JLL Capital Markets arranged the 10-year loan from an undisclosed conduit lender on...