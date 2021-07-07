Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Silverstein Properties has acquired the stake it didn’t already own in 1177 Sixth Ave, a 1 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The deal values...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DLP Real Estate Capital has paid $211 million, or $114,674/unit, for the 184-unit Edge at Kutztown student-housing property near the campus of Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pa, which is roughly 20 miles...
Jacksonville Business Journal Robbins Real Estate has paid $354 million, or about $240,816/unit, for the SoBA Apartments, a 147-unit property in Jacksonville, Fla Catalyst Development Partners sold the four-story complex, which opened last year at...
Triangle Business Journal Stockbridge Real Estate and Edgewater Ventures have bought a 116,882-square-foot industrial property in suburban Raleigh, NC, for $136 million, or about $11636/sf The venture bought the property, which sits on 137 acres at...
FCP has sold the 206-unit Tree Top Apartments in Raleigh, NC, to Bridge Investment Group for $315 million, or $152,913/unit FCP, a Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager had purchased the 49-year-old property, at 1328 Steinbeck Drive, eight years ago...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc has taken control of the 581-room Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, against which it had provided a $20 million junior mezzanine loan in 2015 The property had...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Partners has paid $417 million, or about $8004/sf, for the 521,000-square-foot office and industrial property at 2728 Capital Blvd in Raleigh, NC The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the complex from SharpVue...
Cincinnati Business Center Milhaus is planning to build a 215-unit apartment property at 11911 Sheraton Lane in Cincinnati The Indianapolis developer is building the $406 million development on an 84-acre site that is 20 miles north of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $67 million, or $319,048/unit, for the 210-unit Gramercy at Town Center apartment property in Columbia, Md The Washington, DC, multifamily specialist bought the property...