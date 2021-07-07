Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Metro 1 has lined up $728 million of construction financing for the Wynwood 29 mixed-use project in Miami Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark...
The Real Deal A venture of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Silverstein Properties has acquired the stake it didn’t already own in 1177 Sixth Ave, a 1 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The deal values...
LA Biz S3D Partners has lined up $27 million of construction financing for the 64-room Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the loan S3D is building the seven-story property at 1525 North Cahuenga Blvd, which is about...
Charlotte Business Journal J Forrest Development is breaking ground on Aug 1 on The Oliver at Tom Hunter, a 222-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The developer last week bought the project’s seven-acre development site, on Gloryland...
Cincinnati Business Center Milhaus is planning to build a 215-unit apartment property at 11911 Sheraton Lane in Cincinnati The Indianapolis developer is building the $406 million development on an 84-acre site that is 20 miles north of the...
Commercial Observer Greenpoint Landing Associates has secured $170 million of construction financing for the development of a 373-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY A venture of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has provided $265 million of financing against two apartment properties, one completed and one under development, in Queens, NY Starwood Capital and BMO Harris provided a $225 million loan against the 481-unit Parkhill...
Commercial Observer Ladder Capital has provided $20 million of financing against 26,000 square feet of retail condominium space at the 71-unit Prime LIC residential condo building at 22-43 Jackson Ave in Queens, NY Newmark arranged the fixed-rate...
Commercial Property Executive CenterPoint Properties has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 19 million square feet in Joliet, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Chicago developer is building the properties at 4300 and 3301...