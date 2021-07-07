Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Metro 1 has lined up $728 million of construction financing for the Wynwood 29 mixed-use project in Miami Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark...
Real Estate NJ Brookfield Asset Management is breaking ground next year on a 176,000-square-foot industrial building in Somerset, NJ, about 45 miles southwest of Manhattan The New York investor is constructing the property on two parcels at 425-429...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DLP Real Estate Capital has paid $211 million, or $114,674/unit, for the 184-unit Edge at Kutztown student-housing property near the campus of Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pa, which is roughly 20 miles...
Gold Block Ventures has secured $275 million of financing against Promenade at New Town, a 225-unit multifamily property in the St Louis suburb of St Charles, Mo JLL Capital Markets arranged the 10-year loan from an undisclosed conduit lender on...
Charlotte Business Journal J Forrest Development is breaking ground on Aug 1 on The Oliver at Tom Hunter, a 222-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The developer last week bought the project’s seven-acre development site, on Gloryland...
Cincinnati Business Center Milhaus is planning to build a 215-unit apartment property at 11911 Sheraton Lane in Cincinnati The Indianapolis developer is building the $406 million development on an 84-acre site that is 20 miles north of the...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 75,808-square-foot warehouse property at 1840 NW 16th St in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1461 million, or about $19272/sf Group III International of Pompano Beach bought...
Commercial Observer Greenpoint Landing Associates has secured $170 million of construction financing for the development of a 373-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY A venture of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has provided $265 million of financing against two apartment properties, one completed and one under development, in Queens, NY Starwood Capital and BMO Harris provided a $225 million loan against the 481-unit Parkhill...