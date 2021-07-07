Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Brookfield Asset Management is breaking ground next year on a 176,000-square-foot industrial building in Somerset, NJ, about 45 miles southwest of Manhattan The New York investor is constructing the property on two parcels at 425-429...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DLP Real Estate Capital has paid $211 million, or $114,674/unit, for the 184-unit Edge at Kutztown student-housing property near the campus of Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pa, which is roughly 20 miles...
Jacksonville Business Journal Robbins Real Estate has paid $354 million, or about $240,816/unit, for the SoBA Apartments, a 147-unit property in Jacksonville, Fla Catalyst Development Partners sold the four-story complex, which opened last year at...
Triangle Business Journal Stockbridge Real Estate and Edgewater Ventures have bought a 116,882-square-foot industrial property in suburban Raleigh, NC, for $136 million, or about $11636/sf The venture bought the property, which sits on 137 acres at...
LA Biz S3D Partners has lined up $27 million of construction financing for the 64-room Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the loan S3D is building the seven-story property at 1525 North Cahuenga Blvd, which is about...
Gold Block Ventures has secured $275 million of financing against Promenade at New Town, a 225-unit multifamily property in the St Louis suburb of St Charles, Mo JLL Capital Markets arranged the 10-year loan from an undisclosed conduit lender on...
Charlotte Business Journal J Forrest Development is breaking ground on Aug 1 on The Oliver at Tom Hunter, a 222-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The developer last week bought the project’s seven-acre development site, on Gloryland...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Partners has paid $417 million, or about $8004/sf, for the 521,000-square-foot office and industrial property at 2728 Capital Blvd in Raleigh, NC The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the complex from SharpVue...
Cincinnati Business Center Milhaus is planning to build a 215-unit apartment property at 11911 Sheraton Lane in Cincinnati The Indianapolis developer is building the $406 million development on an 84-acre site that is 20 miles north of the...