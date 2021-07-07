Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Silverstein Properties has acquired the stake it didn’t already own in 1177 Sixth Ave, a 1 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The deal values...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DLP Real Estate Capital has paid $211 million, or $114,674/unit, for the 184-unit Edge at Kutztown student-housing property near the campus of Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pa, which is roughly 20 miles...
Jacksonville Business Journal Robbins Real Estate has paid $354 million, or about $240,816/unit, for the SoBA Apartments, a 147-unit property in Jacksonville, Fla Catalyst Development Partners sold the four-story complex, which opened last year at...
Triangle Business Journal Stockbridge Real Estate and Edgewater Ventures have bought a 116,882-square-foot industrial property in suburban Raleigh, NC, for $136 million, or about $11636/sf The venture bought the property, which sits on 137 acres at...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $155 million, or about $16848/sf, for Champlin Marketplace, a 92,000-square-foot shopping center in Champlin, Minn The New York REIT purchased the retail property from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc has taken control of the 581-room Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, against which it had provided a $20 million junior mezzanine loan in 2015 The property had...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Partners has paid $417 million, or about $8004/sf, for the 521,000-square-foot office and industrial property at 2728 Capital Blvd in Raleigh, NC The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the complex from SharpVue...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $67 million, or $319,048/unit, for the 210-unit Gramercy at Town Center apartment property in Columbia, Md The Washington, DC, multifamily specialist bought the property...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Group has purchased The Archer, a 304-unit apartment complex in Acworth, Ga, about 32 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, for $76 million, or $250,000/unit The New York investment manager bought the four-story...