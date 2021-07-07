Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Asana Partners has paid $354 million, or $17438/sf, for Colonial Warehouse, a 203,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Minneapolis The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the property from a...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $30 million, or $140,186/unit, for the 214-unit IVilla Garden Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Tower 16 Capital Partners, which had paid $151 million, or $70,560/unit, for...
The Real Deal A venture of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Silverstein Properties has acquired the stake it didn’t already own in 1177 Sixth Ave, a 1 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The deal values...
DLP Real Estate Capital has paid $201 million for the 184-unit Edge at Kutztown student-housing property in Kutztown, Pa, resolving a distressed Freddie Mac loan The property's fortunes were impacted by a decline in enrollment at Kutztown University...
Jacksonville Business Journal Robbins Real Estate has paid $354 million, or about $240,816/unit, for the SoBA Apartments, a 147-unit property in Jacksonville, Fla Catalyst Development Partners sold the four-story complex, which opened last year at...
Triangle Business Journal Stockbridge Real Estate and Edgewater Ventures have bought a 116,882-square-foot industrial property in suburban Raleigh, NC, for $136 million, or about $11636/sf The venture bought the property, which sits on 137 acres at...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $155 million, or about $16848/sf, for Champlin Marketplace, a 92,000-square-foot shopping center in Champlin, Minn The New York REIT purchased the retail property from an...
FCP has sold the 206-unit Tree Top Apartments in Raleigh, NC, to Bridge Investment Group for $315 million, or $152,913/unit FCP, a Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager had purchased the 49-year-old property, at 1328 Steinbeck Drive, eight years ago...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc has taken control of the 581-room Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, against which it had provided a $20 million junior mezzanine loan in 2015 The property had...