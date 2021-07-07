Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Metro 1 has lined up $728 million of construction financing for the Wynwood 29 mixed-use project in Miami Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark...
DLP Real Estate Capital has paid $201 million for the 184-unit Edge at Kutztown student-housing property in Kutztown, Pa, resolving a distressed Freddie Mac loan The property's fortunes were impacted by a decline in enrollment at Kutztown University...
LA Biz S3D Partners has lined up $27 million of construction financing for the 64-room Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the loan S3D is building the seven-story property at 1525 North Cahuenga Blvd, which is about...
Gold Block Ventures has secured $275 million of financing against Promenade at New Town, a 225-unit multifamily property in the St Louis suburb of St Charles, Mo JLL Capital Markets arranged the 10-year loan from an undisclosed conduit lender on...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 75,808-square-foot warehouse property at 1840 NW 16th St in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1461 million, or about $19272/sf Group III International of Pompano Beach bought...
Commercial Observer Greenpoint Landing Associates has secured $170 million of construction financing for the development of a 373-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY A venture of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has provided $265 million of financing against two apartment properties, one completed and one under development, in Queens, NY Starwood Capital and BMO Harris provided a $225 million loan against the 481-unit Parkhill...
Commercial Observer Ladder Capital has provided $20 million of financing against 26,000 square feet of retail condominium space at the 71-unit Prime LIC residential condo building at 22-43 Jackson Ave in Queens, NY Newmark arranged the fixed-rate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lynd Co has paid $408 million, or $174,359/unit, for the 234-unit Parc Place apartment property in Miami The San Antonio multifamily specialist bought the complex from Coastline Management Group of...