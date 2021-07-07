Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Asana Partners has paid $354 million, or $17438/sf, for Colonial Warehouse, a 203,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Minneapolis The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the property from a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Georgetown Co has paid $432 million for a pair of grocery-anchored shopping centers with a combined 175,290 square feet in suburban Atlanta The New York company paid Principal Global Investors $208 million,...
The Real Deal A venture of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Silverstein Properties has acquired the stake it didn’t already own in 1177 Sixth Ave, a 1 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The deal values...
DLP Real Estate Capital has paid $201 million for the 184-unit Edge at Kutztown student-housing property in Kutztown, Pa, resolving a distressed Freddie Mac loan The property's fortunes were impacted by a decline in enrollment at Kutztown University...
Jacksonville Business Journal Robbins Real Estate has paid $354 million, or about $240,816/unit, for the SoBA Apartments, a 147-unit property in Jacksonville, Fla Catalyst Development Partners sold the four-story complex, which opened last year at...
Triangle Business Journal Stockbridge Real Estate and Edgewater Ventures have bought a 116,882-square-foot industrial property in suburban Raleigh, NC, for $136 million, or about $11636/sf The venture bought the property, which sits on 137 acres at...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $155 million, or about $16848/sf, for Champlin Marketplace, a 92,000-square-foot shopping center in Champlin, Minn The New York REIT purchased the retail property from an...
LA Biz S3D Partners has lined up $27 million of construction financing for the 64-room Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the loan S3D is building the seven-story property at 1525 North Cahuenga Blvd, which is about...
FCP has sold the 206-unit Tree Top Apartments in Raleigh, NC, to Bridge Investment Group for $315 million, or $152,913/unit FCP, a Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager had purchased the 49-year-old property, at 1328 Steinbeck Drive, eight years ago...