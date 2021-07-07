Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Mesirow Financial plans on constructing a 399-unit apartment property at the corner of 12th and Sansom streets in downtown Philadelphia Plans call for demolishing the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Metro 1 has lined up $728 million of construction financing for the Wynwood 29 mixed-use project in Miami Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark...
Real Estate NJ Brookfield Asset Management is breaking ground next year on a 176,000-square-foot industrial building in Somerset, NJ, about 45 miles southwest of Manhattan The New York investor is constructing the property on two parcels at 425-429...
LA Biz S3D Partners has lined up $27 million of construction financing for the 64-room Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the loan S3D is building the seven-story property at 1525 North Cahuenga Blvd, which is about...
Charlotte Business Journal J Forrest Development is breaking ground on Aug 1 on The Oliver at Tom Hunter, a 222-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The developer last week bought the project’s seven-acre development site, on Gloryland...
Cincinnati Business Center Milhaus is planning to build a 215-unit apartment property at 11911 Sheraton Lane in Cincinnati The Indianapolis developer is building the $406 million development on an 84-acre site that is 20 miles north of the...
Commercial Observer Greenpoint Landing Associates has secured $170 million of construction financing for the development of a 373-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY A venture of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and...
Commercial Property Executive CenterPoint Properties has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 19 million square feet in Joliet, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Chicago developer is building the properties at 4300 and 3301...
Philadelphia Business Journal Radian Group Inc is offering for sublease the 173,738 square feet of office space it occupies at 1500 Market St in Philadelphia The mortgage insurance company is moving to 550 East Swedesford Road in the Philadelphia...