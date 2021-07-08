Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Freo Group is offering for sale the 40-unit Knitting Factory Lofts apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the property, at 79 Clifton Place, which comes to market with an asking...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Asana Partners has paid $354 million, or $17438/sf, for Colonial Warehouse, a 203,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Minneapolis The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the property from a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $155 million, or about $16848/sf, for Champlin Marketplace, a 92,000-square-foot shopping center in Champlin, Minn The New York REIT purchased the retail property from an...
Cincinnati Business Center Milhaus is planning to build a 215-unit apartment property at 11911 Sheraton Lane in Cincinnati The Indianapolis developer is building the $406 million development on an 84-acre site that is 20 miles north of the...
Commercial Property Executive CenterPoint Properties has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 19 million square feet in Joliet, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Chicago developer is building the properties at 4300 and 3301...
San Antonio Business Journal Nationwide is bringing its San Antonio corporate campus to the sales market The Columbus, Ohio, insurance and financial services company began occupying the 270,000-square-foot office property, near the intersection of...
Chicago Tribune Five Iron Golf, which offers golf lessons and an indoor golf simulator, is planning to open a second location in Chicago, at 11,000 square feet it’s leased at the Block 37 shopping mall The retailer already operates a location...
Washington Business Journal Terramar Retail Centers is offering for sale the 100,064-square-foot Osborne Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro, Md The Newport Beach, Calif, company has hired JLL to market the retail property, which Terramar had bought...
Chicago Business Journal Community Builders has proposed developing the 207-unit Assemble Chicago affordable-housing building in Chicago The Boston nonprofit is planning the $102 million development for a vacant lot at Van Buren Street and Plymouth...