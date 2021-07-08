Log In or Subscribe to read more
MG Properties Group has paid $1376 million, or $431,348/unit, for the 319-unit Victoria Arbors Apartments Homes in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The San Diego investor purchased the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, has been slashed to $347 million from the $1017 million value pegged to it in 2012, when a $7119 million CMBS loan was provided against it The...
San Diego Business Journal FPA Multifamily LLC has paid $541 million, or about $231,196/unit, for two apartment properties totaling 234 units in Alpine, Calif, which is about 30 miles east of San Diego The San Francisco investor acquired the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Asana Partners has paid $354 million, or $17438/sf, for Colonial Warehouse, a 203,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Minneapolis The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the property from a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Georgetown Co has paid $432 million for a pair of grocery-anchored shopping centers with a combined 175,290 square feet in suburban Atlanta The New York company paid Principal Global Investors $208 million,...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $30 million, or $140,186/unit, for the 214-unit IVilla Garden Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Tower 16 Capital Partners, which had paid $151 million, or $70,560/unit, for...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $296 million of mortgage financing against 321 North Clark St, a 936,240-square-foot office building in Chicago The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets on behalf of the property’s owner, a venture...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Metro 1 has lined up $728 million of construction financing for the Wynwood 29 mixed-use project in Miami Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark...
The Real Deal A venture of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Silverstein Properties has acquired the stake it didn’t already own in 1177 Sixth Ave, a 1 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The deal values...