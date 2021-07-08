Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Freo Group is offering for sale the 40-unit Knitting Factory Lofts apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the property, at 79 Clifton Place, which comes to market with an asking...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Mesirow Financial plans on constructing a 399-unit apartment property at the corner of 12th and Sansom streets in downtown Philadelphia Plans call for demolishing the...
Philadelphia Business Journal Westover Cos is planning to convert the 112,000-square-foot office building at 901 North Market St in Wilmington, Del, into an 82-unit apartment property The King of Prussia, Pa, company bought the 14-story building at...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Metro 1 has lined up $728 million of construction financing for the Wynwood 29 mixed-use project in Miami Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark...
Real Estate NJ Brookfield Asset Management is breaking ground next year on a 176,000-square-foot industrial building in Somerset, NJ, about 45 miles southwest of Manhattan The New York investor is constructing the property on two parcels at 425-429...
The Real Deal A venture of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Silverstein Properties has acquired the stake it didn’t already own in 1177 Sixth Ave, a 1 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The deal values...
LA Biz S3D Partners has lined up $27 million of construction financing for the 64-room Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the loan S3D is building the seven-story property at 1525 North Cahuenga Blvd, which is about...
Charlotte Business Journal J Forrest Development is breaking ground on Aug 1 on The Oliver at Tom Hunter, a 222-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The developer last week bought the project’s seven-acre development site, on Gloryland...
Cincinnati Business Center Milhaus is planning to build a 215-unit apartment property at 11911 Sheraton Lane in Cincinnati The Indianapolis developer is building the $406 million development on an 84-acre site that is 20 miles north of the...