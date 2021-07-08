Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Frito-Lay North America has agreed to lease more than 392,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Plano, Texas, snack manufacturer is fully leasing a newly built warehouse at the...
San Antonio Business Journal Acme Development has sold The Heights at Converse, a 200-unit apartment complex in the San Antonio suburb of Converse, Texas The Tiburon, Calif, developer sold the property, at 7855 Kitty Hawk Drive, to Investors...
Philadelphia Business Journal Radian Group Inc is offering for sublease the 173,738 square feet of office space it occupies at 1500 Market St in Philadelphia The mortgage insurance company is moving to 550 East Swedesford Road in the Philadelphia...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners has proposed building three warehouses in Haslet, Texas, about 17 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The industrial project is being built on a speculative basis at the southeast corner of Avondale Haslet...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter School has signed a lease to fully occupy the 124,000-square-foot building that’s under development at 400 West 219th St in Manhattan Bolivar Development is building the eight-story property, which is expected...
Dallas Business Journal Work is expected to start in September on the Southton Lofts, a 239-unit apartment complex in San Antonio A venture that includes Waypoint Development of Dallas, 3LB Equites of Roanoke, Texas, and San Antonio investor Stuart...
San Antonio Business Journal Nationwide is bringing its San Antonio corporate campus to the sales market The Columbus, Ohio, insurance and financial services company began occupying the 270,000-square-foot office property, near the intersection of...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties with a combined 1,358 units in the Dallas area The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Dallas investor acquired the 522-unit Verandas at Timberglen in Dallas and...
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield is considering departing the 156,282 square feet of office space that serves as its Manhattan headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas Toby Dodd, the brokerage’s Tri-State president, told...